How do I turn on IG notes?

Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing platform, has introduced a new feature called IG notes. This feature allows users to jot down quick notes and reminders within the app, making it easier to stay organized and remember important information. If you’re wondering how to activate this handy feature, we’ve got you covered.

To turn on IG notes, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on your profile icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Once on your profile page, tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner to access the menu.

4. Scroll down and select “Settings” from the menu options.

5. In the Settings menu, tap on “Privacy” and then choose “Notes.”

6. Toggle the switch to turn on IG notes.

Congratulations! You have successfully activated IG notes on your Instagram account. Now, whenever you want to create a note, simply follow these steps:

1. Tap on your profile icon to access your profile page.

2. Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner to open the menu.

3. Scroll down and select “Notes” from the menu options.

4. Tap on the “+” icon to create a new note.

5. Type in your desired text and tap “Save” to store the note.

FAQ:

Q: What are IG notes?

A: IG notes are a feature within the Instagram app that allows users to create and save quick notes and reminders.

Q: Can I access IG notes on my computer?

A: Currently, IG notes can only be accessed and used on the Instagram mobile app.

Q: Can I share my IG notes with others?

A: No, IG notes are private and can only be viewed the account holder.

Q: Can I add images or videos to my IG notes?

A: No, IG notes are limited to text-only entries.

In conclusion, IG notes provide a convenient way to jot down important information within the Instagram app. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily activate and utilize this feature to stay organized and keep track of your thoughts and reminders.