How do I transfer my Snagit license to a new computer?

How to Transfer Your Snagit License to a New Computer

Are you upgrading to a new computer and wondering how to transfer your Snagit license? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your Snagit license to your new machine, ensuring a seamless transition without any hassle.

Step 1: Deactivating Snagit on Your Old Computer

Before you can transfer your Snagit license, you need to deactivate it on your old computer. Open Snagit and navigate to the Help menu. From there, select “Deactivate Snagit” and follow the prompts to complete the deactivation process. This will free up your license for use on your new computer.

Step 2: Installing Snagit on Your New Computer

Once you have deactivated Snagit on your old computer, it’s time to install it on your new one. Visit the TechSmith website and download the latest version of Snagit. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.

Step 3: Activating Snagit on Your New Computer

After installing Snagit on your new computer, launch the application. You will be prompted to activate your license. Enter your license key, which can be found in your purchase confirmation email or on your TechSmith account. Follow the prompts to activate Snagit on your new computer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I transfer my Snagit license to multiple computers?

A: No, a single Snagit license can only be activated on one computer at a time. If you want to use Snagit on multiple machines, you will need to purchase additional licenses.

Q: What happens if I forget to deactivate Snagit on my old computer?

A: If you forget to deactivate Snagit on your old computer, you can contact TechSmith support for assistance. They will be able to help you deactivate the license remotely, allowing you to activate it on your new computer.

Q: Can I transfer my Snagit license to a different operating system?

A: Yes, Snagit licenses are cross-platform, meaning you can transfer them between different operating systems such as Windows and macOS.

In conclusion, transferring your Snagit license to a new computer is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure a smooth transition and continue enjoying the powerful screen capture and image editing capabilities of Snagit on your new machine.