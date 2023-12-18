How do I subscribe to ESPN Plus?

How to Subscribe to ESPN Plus: A Step-by-Step Guide for Sports Enthusiasts

If you’re a sports fan looking to catch all the action from your favorite leagues and events, ESPN Plus is a must-have streaming service. With its extensive coverage of live sports, original shows, and exclusive content, ESPN Plus offers a comprehensive sports experience that can be accessed from the comfort of your own home. But how exactly can you subscribe to ESPN Plus? Let’s walk you through the process.

Step 1: Visit the ESPN Plus Website

To begin your subscription journey, head over to the official ESPN Plus website. You can access it through your preferred web browser on your computer or mobile device.

Step 2: Click on the “Subscribe Now” Button

Once you’re on the ESPN Plus website, look for the “Subscribe Now” button. It is usually prominently displayed on the homepage. Clicking on this button will take you to the subscription page.

Step 3: Choose Your Subscription Plan

ESPN Plus offers two subscription options: a monthly plan and an annual plan. The monthly plan is priced at $5.99 per month, while the annual plan costs $59.99 per year. Select the plan that suits your preferences and budget.

Step 4: Create an ESPN Account or Log In

If you already have an ESPN account, simply log in using your credentials. If not, you’ll need to create a new account. This process typically involves providing your email address, creating a password, and agreeing to the terms and conditions.

Step 5: Enter Your Payment Information

To complete your subscription, you’ll need to enter your payment details. ESPN Plus accepts major credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Once you’ve entered your payment information, click on the “Subscribe” button.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live sports, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content.

Q: Can I cancel my ESPN Plus subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your ESPN Plus subscription at any time. Simply go to the “Account” section on the ESPN Plus website and follow the cancellation instructions.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream ESPN Plus on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Q: Does ESPN Plus offer a free trial?

A: ESPN Plus does not currently offer a free trial. However, they occasionally run promotional offers that may include a trial period.

Q: What sports can I watch on ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus covers a wide range of sports, including but not limited to football, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, and mixed martial arts.

By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to subscribe to ESPN Plus and unlock a world of sports entertainment. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the thrilling games and events that ESPN Plus has to offer!