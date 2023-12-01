How do I stop Vimeo from showing more from?

How to Disable Vimeo’s “More From” Feature: A Step-by-Step Guide

Vimeo, the popular video-sharing platform, has introduced a new feature called “More From” that suggests related videos to viewers after they finish watching a video. While this feature aims to enhance user experience providing additional content, some users may find it distracting or irrelevant. If you’re one of those users looking to disable this feature, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to stop Vimeo from showing “More From” videos.

Step 1: Log in to your Vimeo account

To begin, visit the Vimeo website and log in to your account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to create one before proceeding.

Step 2: Access your account settings

Once logged in, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen. From the dropdown menu, select “Settings” to access your account settings.

Step 3: Navigate to the “Playback” tab

Within the account settings, locate the “Playback” tab. This tab allows you to customize various video playback options.

Step 4: Disable the “More From” feature

Scroll down until you find the “More From” section. Here, you will see a toggle switch labeled “Show ‘More From’ videos.” Simply click on the switch to turn it off and disable the feature.

Step 5: Save your changes

After disabling the “More From” feature, don’t forget to save your changes. Look for a “Save” or “Apply” button at the bottom of the page and click on it to ensure your preferences are updated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does the “More From” feature on Vimeo do?

A: The “More From” feature on Vimeo suggests related videos to viewers after they finish watching a video. It aims to provide additional content based on the user’s interests.

Q: Can I disable the “More From” feature on Vimeo?

A: Yes, Vimeo allows users to disable the “More From” feature. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily turn off this feature.

Q: Will disabling the “More From” feature affect my video recommendations?

A: Disabling the “More From” feature will only prevent Vimeo from suggesting related videos after you finish watching a video. It will not impact the platform’s ability to recommend videos based on your interests in other sections of the website.

By following these simple steps, you can regain control over your Vimeo viewing experience and eliminate any distractions caused the “More From” feature. Enjoy uninterrupted video playback tailored to your preferences!