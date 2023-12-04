How do I stop automatic payments from my citizens bank account?

How to Cancel Automatic Payments from Your Citizens Bank Account

Are you tired of those recurring automatic payments draining your Citizens Bank account? Whether it’s a subscription you no longer use or a service you no longer need, canceling automatic payments can save you money and give you more control over your finances. In this article, we will guide you through the process of stopping automatic payments from your Citizens Bank account.

Step 1: Identify and Review Your Automatic Payments

The first step is to identify all the automatic payments linked to your Citizens Bank account. Take a close look at your bank statements or online banking transaction history to identify the merchants or service providers deducting funds automatically. Make a list of these payments, including the amounts and frequencies.

Step 2: Contact the Merchants or Service Providers

Once you have identified the automatic payments, reach out to the respective merchants or service providers to cancel them. Most companies provide customer support contact information on their websites or in the terms and conditions of the service. Call or email them, providing the necessary details about your account and the automatic payment you wish to cancel. They will guide you through their specific cancellation process.

FAQ:

Q: What are automatic payments?

Automatic payments, also known as recurring payments, are pre-authorized transactions that deduct funds from your bank account at regular intervals. These payments are typically set up for subscriptions, memberships, utility bills, or other services.

Q: Why should I cancel automatic payments?

Canceling automatic payments allows you to regain control over your finances. It helps you avoid unnecessary charges for services you no longer use or need. Additionally, canceling automatic payments can free up funds for other financial goals or emergencies.

Q: Can I cancel automatic payments directly through Citizens Bank?

While Citizens Bank provides online banking services, canceling automatic payments usually requires contacting the merchants or service providers directly. Citizens Bank can assist you in identifying the payments and provide guidance, but the cancellation process is typically handled the companies receiving the payments.

By following these steps and taking control of your automatic payments, you can save money and ensure that your Citizens Bank account reflects your current financial needs. Remember to review your bank statements regularly to stay on top of any new automatic payments that may have been set up without your knowledge.