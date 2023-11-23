How do I stop Apple TV from going to screensaver?

If you’re an Apple TV user, you may have encountered the frustration of your device automatically going into screensaver mode while you’re in the middle of watching a movie or TV show. This unexpected interruption can be quite annoying, but fear not, as there are ways to prevent your Apple TV from going to screensaver mode.

Why does Apple TV go to screensaver?

The screensaver feature on Apple TV is designed to kick in after a period of inactivity to prevent screen burn-in and save energy. By default, Apple TV is set to activate the screensaver after a few minutes of inactivity. However, this can be bothersome when you’re actively using the device.

How to disable screensaver on Apple TV?

To stop your Apple TV from going to screensaver mode, follow these simple steps:

1. On your Apple TV remote, navigate to the “Settings” app.

2. Select “General” from the list of options.

3. Scroll down and choose “Screen Saver.”

4. In the Screen Saver menu, you’ll find various options to customize the screensaver settings. To disable it completely, select “Never” under the “Start After” option.

By setting the screensaver to “Never,” you ensure that your Apple TV will no longer activate the screensaver during your viewing sessions. However, keep in mind that this may increase the risk of screen burn-in if you leave your Apple TV idle for extended periods.

FAQ:

Q: What is screen burn-in?

A: Screen burn-in refers to a permanent discoloration or ghost image that can occur on a display when static images are displayed for prolonged periods. It is more common in older display technologies like plasma and CRT, but can still occur on modern displays, including those used in Apple TV.

Q: Can I customize the screensaver on Apple TV?

A: Yes, Apple TV offers a range of screensaver options, including stunning aerial views, beautiful photos, and even your personal photo library. You can access these customization options in the Screen Saver menu under the “Type” section.

Q: Can I adjust the screensaver activation time?

A: Absolutely! If you don’t want to disable the screensaver entirely, you can adjust the activation time to a longer duration. In the Screen Saver menu, select “Start After” and choose the desired time interval before the screensaver activates.

By following these steps and customizing the screensaver settings to your preference, you can enjoy uninterrupted viewing on your Apple TV without the annoyance of the screensaver kicking in unexpectedly.