How do I share on BlueJeans?

Title: BlueJeans Unveils Seamless Sharing Experience: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, video conferencing has become an integral part of our professional and personal lives. With the rise of remote work and virtual meetings, platforms like BlueJeans have gained immense popularity for their seamless and reliable communication capabilities. However, for those new to the platform, understanding how to share content during a BlueJeans meeting can be a bit daunting. Fear not, as we present a comprehensive guide on how to effortlessly share your screen, documents, and more on BlueJeans.

Step 1: Launch BlueJeans and Join a Meeting

To begin, ensure that you have the BlueJeans application installed on your device. Once installed, open the app and join the scheduled meeting entering the meeting ID or clicking on the provided link.

Step 2: Locate the Share Button

Once you have successfully joined the meeting, locate the “Share” button on the BlueJeans interface. This button is typically located at the bottom of the screen, alongside other essential meeting controls.

Step 3: Choose What to Share

Upon clicking the “Share” button, a menu will appear, presenting you with various options for sharing content. You can choose to share your entire screen, a specific application window, or even a document or presentation stored on your device.

Step 4: Start Sharing

After selecting the desired content, click “Share” to initiate the sharing process. BlueJeans will now broadcast the selected content to all meeting participants, allowing them to view it in real-time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I share multiple screens simultaneously?

A: Yes, BlueJeans allows you to share multiple screens simultaneously. Simply select the screens or applications you wish to share from the menu.

Q: Can I control who can see my shared content?

A: Absolutely! BlueJeans provides you with the option to share your content with all participants or limit it to specific individuals. You can easily manage these settings within the sharing menu.

Q: Can I annotate or highlight content while sharing?

A: Yes, BlueJeans offers a range of interactive tools that allow you to annotate, highlight, and draw on the shared content in real-time. These features enhance collaboration and engagement during meetings.

In conclusion, sharing content on BlueJeans is a straightforward process that empowers users to seamlessly present their ideas, documents, and screens during virtual meetings. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can confidently navigate the sharing feature and make the most out of your BlueJeans experience.