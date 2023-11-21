How do I share my YouTube TV with family in another state?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. YouTube TV, a popular live TV streaming service, offers a wide range of channels and features that make it a go-to choice for many households. However, if you have family members living in another state who want to enjoy the same benefits, you may be wondering how to share your YouTube TV subscription with them. Here’s a guide to help you navigate through the process.

Step 1: Set up a Family Sharing Group

YouTube TV allows you to create a Family Sharing group, which enables you to share your subscription with up to five additional family members. To set up a group, you need to be the primary account holder and have a Google account. Simply go to the YouTube TV website, sign in with your account, and navigate to the settings section to create a Family Sharing group.

Step 2: Invite Family Members

Once you’ve set up the Family Sharing group, you can invite your family members to join. They will need to have their own Google accounts and reside in the same country as the primary account holder. Invitations can be sent via email or sharing a unique link generated YouTube TV.

Step 3: Sharing YouTube TV

Once your family members have accepted the invitation and joined the Family Sharing group, they will have access to YouTube TV. They can stream live TV, record shows, and enjoy all the features available within the subscription.

FAQ:

Q: Can I share my YouTube TV subscription with friends?

A: No, YouTube TV’s Family Sharing feature is specifically designed for sharing with family members only.

Q: Can family members in different states watch different channels simultaneously?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows each family member to have their own personalized account, enabling them to watch different channels simultaneously on different devices.

Q: Can family members in different states access local channels?

A: Yes, YouTube TV provides access to local channels based on the location of each family member. This means that family members in different states will have access to their respective local channels.

Sharing your YouTube TV subscription with family members in another state is a convenient way to extend the benefits of the service to your loved ones. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can ensure that everyone can enjoy their favorite shows and live TV no matter where they are.