How do I share my Kaltura video?

How to Easily Share Your Kaltura Video: A Step-by-Step Guide

Kaltura, the leading video platform, offers a seamless way to create, manage, and share videos. Whether you’re a content creator, educator, or business professional, sharing your Kaltura video with others is a breeze. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to share your Kaltura video and answer some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Access Your Kaltura Video

To begin, log in to your Kaltura account and navigate to the video you wish to share. Once you’ve located the video, click on it to open the video player.

Step 2: Locate the Share Button

In the video player, you will find a “Share” button. It is usually represented an icon resembling a paper airplane. Click on this button to proceed.

Step 3: Choose Your Sharing Options

Upon clicking the “Share” button, a window will appear with various sharing options. You can select whether you want to share the video via email, social media platforms, or embedding it on a website. Choose the option that suits your needs.

Step 4: Customize Your Sharing Settings

Depending on the sharing option you select, you may have the opportunity to customize your sharing settings. For example, if you choose to share via email, you can add recipients, write a message, and set permissions for the recipients.

Step 5: Share Your Video

Once you have customized your sharing settings, click on the “Share” or “Send” button to share your Kaltura video. The video will be sent to the selected recipients or shared on the chosen platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does “embedding” a video mean?

A: Embedding a video means placing the video player directly on a webpage, allowing visitors to watch the video without leaving the site.

Q: Can I share my Kaltura video privately?

A: Yes, Kaltura allows you to share videos privately setting permissions and restricting access to specific individuals or groups.

Q: Can I track who views my shared Kaltura video?

A: Yes, Kaltura provides analytics that allow you to track video views, engagement, and other valuable insights.

Q: Can I share my Kaltura video on multiple social media platforms simultaneously?

A: Yes, Kaltura offers the option to share your video on multiple social media platforms at once, saving you time and effort.

Sharing your Kaltura video has never been easier. With just a few simple steps, you can effortlessly distribute your video content to your desired audience. Whether you’re sharing educational material, marketing videos, or personal creations, Kaltura provides a user-friendly platform to help you reach your goals.