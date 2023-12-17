How do I share my ESPN+ account with family?

How to Share Your ESPN+ Account with Family: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you an avid sports fan who wants to share the excitement of ESPN+ with your loved ones? Good news! ESPN+ allows you to share your account with family members, so everyone can enjoy the wide range of sports content available on the platform. In this article, we will guide you through the process of sharing your ESPN+ account, ensuring that your family members can access their favorite sports events hassle-free.

Step 1: Set Up Your ESPN+ Account

Before you can share your ESPN+ account, you need to have one. If you haven’t already, visit the ESPN+ website and sign up for a subscription. ESPN+ offers a variety of plans, including monthly and annual options, so choose the one that suits your needs best.

Step 2: Create a Disney Account

To share your ESPN+ account, you will need to link it to a Disney account. If you don’t have one, head over to the Disney website and create an account. This account will serve as the primary account holder for your ESPN+ subscription.

Step 3: Add Family Members

Once you have your ESPN+ and Disney accounts set up, it’s time to add your family members. Log in to your Disney account and navigate to the “Account” section. Look for the option to “Invite a Guest” or “Add a Family Member.” Enter the email addresses of the family members you want to invite, and they will receive an email with instructions on how to join your ESPN+ account.

FAQ

Q: How many family members can I share my ESPN+ account with?

A: You can share your ESPN+ account with up to five family members.

Q: Can family members access ESPN+ simultaneously?

A: Yes, family members can access ESPN+ simultaneously on different devices.

Q: Can family members have separate profiles within the shared ESPN+ account?

A: No, ESPN+ does not currently offer separate profiles for family members. However, each family member can create their own personalized ESPN.com account.

Q: Can I remove family members from my shared ESPN+ account?

A: Yes, as the primary account holder, you have the ability to remove family members from your shared ESPN+ account at any time.

Sharing your ESPN+ account with your family is a fantastic way to bond over your favorite sports events. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that everyone in your household has access to the thrilling world of ESPN+. So gather your loved ones, grab some snacks, and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams together!