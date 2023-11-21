How do I share my Amazon Prime account?

In today’s digital age, sharing is caring, especially when it comes to online subscriptions. Amazon Prime, the popular membership program offered the e-commerce giant, provides a plethora of benefits to its subscribers, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals. But what if you want to share these perks with your loved ones? Here’s a guide on how to share your Amazon Prime account.

Step 1: Understand Amazon Household

Amazon Household is a feature that allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult and up to four children in your household. To set it up, go to the “Account & Lists” section on Amazon’s website, select “Your Prime Membership,” and then click on “Amazon Household.” From there, you can invite another adult to join your household and share the Prime benefits.

Step 2: Sharing Prime Video

Sharing your Prime Video account is a bit different from sharing your overall Prime benefits. While Amazon Household allows you to share Prime Video with your household members, you can also share it with friends or family members who live outside your household. To do this, you can create a separate Amazon account for them and share your login credentials.

FAQ:

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime account with someone who doesn’t live with me?

A: Yes, you can share your Prime Video account with friends or family members who live outside your household creating a separate Amazon account for them.

Q: How many people can I share my Amazon Prime account with?

A: With Amazon Household, you can share your Prime benefits with one other adult and up to four children in your household.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime account with multiple people at the same time?

A: Yes, you can share your Prime benefits with multiple people simultaneously, as long as they are part of your Amazon Household or have separate Amazon accounts.

Sharing your Amazon Prime account can be a great way to spread the benefits and make the most out of your subscription. Whether it’s sharing free shipping perks or enjoying the vast library of Prime Video content, following these steps will help you share the joy of Amazon Prime with your loved ones.