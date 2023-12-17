How do I share ESPN+ with family?

How to Share ESPN+ with Your Family: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a sports enthusiast, chances are you’ve heard of ESPN+, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content. But did you know that you can share your ESPN+ subscription with your family members? In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of sharing ESPN+ with your loved ones, ensuring everyone gets to enjoy their favorite sports.

Step 1: Sign up for ESPN+

To get started, you’ll need to have an active ESPN+ subscription. If you haven’t already signed up, head over to the ESPN+ website and create an account. ESPN+ offers a monthly or annual subscription plan, so choose the one that suits your needs.

Step 2: Set up a Family Sharing Group

ESPN+ allows you to create a Family Sharing Group, which enables you to share your subscription with up to five family members or friends. To set up a group, log in to your ESPN+ account and navigate to the “Account” section. Look for the “Family Sharing” option and follow the prompts to create your group.

Step 3: Invite Family Members

Once your Family Sharing Group is set up, you can invite your family members to join. ESPN+ provides you with a unique link that you can share with them via email, messaging apps, or any other preferred method. When they receive the invitation, they can click on the link to join your group.

FAQ:

Q: Can I share ESPN+ with friends who are not part of my family?

A: Yes, ESPN+ allows you to share your subscription with up to five family members or friends, regardless of whether they are related to you or not.

Q: Can we all watch ESPN+ simultaneously?

A: Yes, all members of your Family Sharing Group can stream ESPN+ content simultaneously on different devices.

Q: Can I remove someone from my Family Sharing Group?

A: Absolutely. As the group owner, you have the authority to remove any member from your Family Sharing Group at any time.

Sharing your ESPN+ subscription with your family is a fantastic way to bond over sports and enjoy the thrill of live events together. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that everyone in your household has access to the exciting world of ESPN+. So gather your loved ones, set up your Family Sharing Group, and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams!