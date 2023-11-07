How do I share Apple TV purchases with family?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. Apple TV, a popular streaming platform, offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and apps for users to enjoy. But what if you want to share your Apple TV purchases with your family members? Fortunately, Apple has made it easy to do just that.

Family Sharing

Apple’s Family Sharing feature allows up to six family members to share purchases made on the App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Books. This means that any movies, TV shows, or apps you buy on Apple TV can be accessed your family members as well. Family Sharing also extends to other Apple services, such as Apple Music and iCloud storage.

Setting up Family Sharing

To set up Family Sharing, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.

2. Select your name at the top of the screen.

3. Choose “Set Up Family Sharing” and follow the on-screen instructions.

4. Invite family members to join your Family Sharing group sending them an invitation through iMessage or email.

FAQ

Q: Can I share my Apple TV purchases with friends?

A: No, Family Sharing is specifically designed for sharing purchases with family members only.

Q: Can I control what my family members can access?

A: Yes, as the organizer of the Family Sharing group, you have the ability to approve or decline purchase requests made family members. You can also set up parental controls to restrict certain content.

Q: Can family members make purchases using my payment method?

A: Yes, family members can make purchases using the shared payment method. However, you have the option to require approval for all purchases, giving you control over spending.

Sharing Apple TV purchases with your family is a great way to make the most out of your digital content. With Apple’s Family Sharing feature, you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows together, creating lasting memories and enhancing your entertainment experience. So, gather your loved ones and start sharing the joy of Apple TV today!