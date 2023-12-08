How do I set up Peacock free on Xfinity?

How to Access Peacock for Free on Xfinity: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re an Xfinity customer and looking to enjoy the vast library of content available on Peacock without any additional cost, you’re in luck! Setting up Peacock for free on Xfinity is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process, ensuring you can start streaming your favorite shows and movies in no time.

Step 1: Check your Xfinity Subscription

Before diving into the setup process, it’s essential to ensure that your Xfinity subscription includes access to Peacock for free. Peacock is available to Xfinity Flex customers, Xfinity X1 customers, and Xfinity Internet customers with a compatible Xfinity Gateway.

Step 2: Connect to Xfinity Internet

To access Peacock, you need to have an active internet connection through Xfinity. Make sure your Xfinity Gateway is properly set up and connected to the internet.

Step 3: Sign in to Peacock

Once you have confirmed your eligibility and established an internet connection, it’s time to sign in to Peacock. You can do this visiting the Peacock website or using the Peacock app on your preferred device.

Step 4: Choose Xfinity as your Provider

During the sign-in process, you will be prompted to select your TV provider. Choose Xfinity from the list of available options.

Step 5: Enter your Xfinity Credentials

To verify your eligibility, you will need to enter your Xfinity username and password. This information is the same as what you use to access your Xfinity account.

Step 6: Start Streaming!

Congratulations! You have successfully set up Peacock for free on Xfinity. Now you can explore the vast collection of TV shows, movies, live sports, and exclusive Peacock Originals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, live sports, and exclusive content.

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free version provides access to a limited content library, while the premium version offers an expanded selection of shows and movies for a monthly fee.

Q: Can I access Peacock for free on Xfinity?

A: Yes, Xfinity customers who meet the eligibility criteria can access Peacock for free as part of their subscription.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on any device?

A: Yes, Peacock is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Q: Is an internet connection required to stream Peacock?

A: Yes, an active internet connection is necessary to stream content on Peacock.

Setting up Peacock for free on Xfinity is a hassle-free process that allows you to enjoy a vast array of entertainment options. By following the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to access Peacock’s extensive content library and start streaming your favorite shows and movies in no time. Happy streaming!