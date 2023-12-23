How do I set up MLB.TV on Amazon Prime?

How to Stream MLB.TV on Amazon Prime: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a baseball fan looking to catch all the live action from Major League Baseball (MLB), you’ll be pleased to know that you can now stream MLB.TV on Amazon Prime. This exciting collaboration between MLB and Amazon allows Prime members to access live games, highlights, and exclusive content right from the comfort of their own homes. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of setting up MLB.TV on Amazon Prime, ensuring you never miss a pitch.

Step 1: Ensure You Have an Amazon Prime Membership

To get started, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up on the Amazon website. Prime membership offers a range of benefits beyond streaming MLB.TV, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, and more.

Step 2: Download the MLB App

Next, head to the app store on your Amazon Fire TV device and search for the MLB app. Download and install it onto your device. If you’re using a different streaming device, such as a Roku or Apple TV, you can find the MLB app in their respective app stores.

Step 3: Launch the MLB App and Sign In

Once the app is installed, launch it and sign in using your MLB.TV credentials. If you don’t have an MLB.TV account, you can create one within the app or on the MLB website.

Step 4: Link Your Amazon Prime Account

After signing in, navigate to the settings menu within the MLB app. Look for the option to link your Amazon Prime account. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the linking process.

Step 5: Enjoy Live Baseball Action

Once your accounts are linked, you’re all set! You can now access live games, on-demand content, and exclusive MLB.TV features through the MLB app on your Amazon Prime device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is MLB.TV?

A: MLB.TV is a subscription-based streaming service that allows baseball fans to watch live games, highlights, and exclusive content from Major League Baseball.

Q: Can I watch MLB.TV on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can stream MLB.TV on Amazon Prime downloading the MLB app on your Amazon Fire TV device or other compatible streaming devices.

Q: Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to access MLB.TV?

A: Yes, an active Amazon Prime membership is required to stream MLB.TV on Amazon Prime.

Q: Are there any additional costs for MLB.TV on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, MLB.TV requires a separate subscription, in addition to your Amazon Prime membership, to access its content.

Q: Can I watch games from all MLB teams on MLB.TV?

A: While most games are available on MLB.TV, some local and national blackout restrictions may apply, preventing you from watching certain games.

With MLB.TV now available on Amazon Prime, baseball enthusiasts can enjoy the excitement of the game without leaving their living rooms. Follow the simple steps outlined above, and you’ll be ready to cheer on your favorite teams and players in no time. Play ball!