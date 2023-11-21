How do I select channels on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With a wide range of options available, it can sometimes be overwhelming to navigate through the various channels and select the ones that suit your preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the process of selecting channels on YouTube TV.

Step 1: Sign up for YouTube TV

To get started, you need to sign up for a YouTube TV subscription. Visit the YouTube TV website and follow the instructions to create an account. YouTube TV offers a free trial period, allowing you to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

Step 2: Access the channel lineup

Once you have signed up and logged in to your YouTube TV account, you can access the channel lineup. The channel lineup provides a comprehensive list of all the available channels. You can find this navigating to the “Live” tab on the YouTube TV homepage.

Step 3: Customize your channel selection

YouTube TV allows you to customize your channel selection based on your preferences. You can add or remove channels from your lineup to create a personalized streaming experience. To do this, click on the “+” icon next to the channel you want to add or the “-” icon next to the channel you want to remove.

FAQ:

Q: Can I change my channel selection after subscribing to YouTube TV?

A: Yes, you can modify your channel lineup at any time. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to add or remove channels according to your preferences.

Q: Are there any additional costs for adding channels?

A: No, YouTube TV offers a fixed subscription fee that includes access to all available channels. There are no additional costs for adding or removing channels from your lineup.

Q: Can I access local channels on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV provides access to local channels based on your location. These channels include major networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

In conclusion, selecting channels on YouTube TV is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily customize your channel lineup to enjoy your favorite content. With its user-friendly interface and extensive channel offerings, YouTube TV provides a convenient solution for streaming live TV.