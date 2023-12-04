How do I see my friends on Citizen?

How to Connect with Friends on Citizen: A Guide to Staying Connected and Informed

Citizen, the popular safety app that provides real-time crime and emergency alerts, has become a go-to platform for many individuals seeking to stay informed about incidents happening in their communities. With its user-friendly interface and extensive coverage, Citizen has gained a significant following. However, some users may wonder how they can connect with their friends on the app. In this article, we will guide you through the process of finding and connecting with your friends on Citizen.

Step 1: Download and Set Up Citizen

Before you can connect with your friends on Citizen, you need to download and set up the app on your smartphone. Citizen is available for both iOS and Android devices and can be found in the respective app stores. Once installed, follow the prompts to create an account and customize your settings.

Step 2: Connect with Friends

To connect with your friends on Citizen, you will need to link your contacts or social media accounts. This will allow the app to identify your friends who are already using Citizen. Once connected, you can easily find and add them to your network.

Step 3: Find Friends on Citizen

After linking your contacts or social media accounts, Citizen will display a list of your friends who are also using the app. You can browse through this list and send friend requests to those you wish to connect with. Once your friend request is accepted, you will be able to see their activities and receive notifications about incidents they report.

FAQ:

Q: What is Citizen?

A: Citizen is a safety app that provides real-time crime and emergency alerts based on user reports and official sources.

Q: How can I download Citizen?

A: Citizen is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Simply search for “Citizen” in your app store and follow the installation instructions.

Q: Can I connect with friends on Citizen?

A: Yes, you can connect with your friends on Citizen linking your contacts or social media accounts and sending them friend requests.

Q: What happens when I connect with friends on Citizen?

A: When you connect with friends on Citizen, you can see their activities, receive notifications about incidents they report, and stay connected within the app.

Connecting with friends on Citizen is a great way to enhance your safety and stay informed about incidents happening in your community. By following these simple steps, you can easily connect with your friends and build a network of trusted individuals on the app. Stay connected, stay informed, and stay safe with Citizen!