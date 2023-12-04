How do I see friends on Citizen app?

How to Locate Friends on the Citizen App: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Citizen app has become a popular tool for staying informed about local incidents and emergencies. With its real-time updates and user-generated reports, it has revolutionized the way we receive and share information about our surroundings. However, many users are still unaware of one of its most useful features: the ability to locate and connect with friends on the app. In this article, we will guide you through the process of finding your friends on the Citizen app, ensuring you can stay connected and informed together.

Step 1: Download and Install the Citizen App

If you haven’t already, head to your device’s app store and download the Citizen app. Once installed, create an account or log in using your existing credentials.

Step 2: Enable Location Services

To utilize the friend-finding feature, ensure that location services are enabled on your device. This will allow the app to access your location and display it to your friends.

Step 3: Connect with Friends

Once you’re logged in and your location services are enabled, tap on the “Friends” tab at the bottom of the screen. Here, you can search for friends their username or phone number. If your friends are already on the app, send them a friend request and wait for them to accept.

Step 4: Share Your Location

To share your location with friends, tap on the “Settings” tab at the bottom right corner of the screen. From there, select “Location Sharing” and toggle it on. You can choose to share your location with all friends or only specific ones.

FAQ:

Q: Can I see my friends’ location in real-time?

A: Yes, once your friend request is accepted, you can view your friends’ real-time location on the Citizen app’s map.

Q: Can I control who sees my location?

A: Absolutely. You have full control over who can see your location. You can choose to share it with all friends or only specific ones.

Q: Is my location visible to all Citizen app users?

A: No, your location is only visible to your approved friends on the app. It is not accessible to all Citizen app users.

Q: Can I disable location sharing at any time?

A: Yes, you can disable location sharing whenever you want. Simply go to the “Settings” tab and toggle off the “Location Sharing” option.

With the ability to locate and connect with friends on the Citizen app, you can enhance your safety and stay informed together. By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to make the most of this feature and ensure you and your friends are always connected in times of need. Stay safe, stay informed, and stay connected with the Citizen app!