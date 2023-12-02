How do I save Screencast-O-Matic video as mp4?

How to Easily Convert Screencast-O-Matic Videos to MP4 Format

Introduction

Screencast-O-Matic is a popular screen recording tool that allows users to capture their computer screens and create videos. However, default, the videos recorded using Screencast-O-Matic are saved in the proprietary .screencast format. If you want to share your videos with others or upload them to platforms like YouTube, you’ll need to convert them to a more widely supported format like MP4. In this article, we will guide you through the process of saving your Screencast-O-Matic videos as MP4 files.

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Open Screencast-O-Matic: Launch the Screencast-O-Matic application on your computer.

2. Select the Video: Choose the video you want to convert to MP4 from your Screencast-O-Matic library.

3. Export the Video: Click on the “Export” button, usually located at the top or bottom of the screen. A drop-down menu will appear.

4. Choose MP4 Format: From the drop-down menu, select the MP4 format option. This will initiate the conversion process.

5. Save the Video: Choose a destination folder on your computer where you want to save the MP4 file. Give it a name and click “Save.”

6. Wait for Conversion: The conversion process may take a few moments, depending on the length and complexity of your video. Be patient and avoid interrupting the process.

7. Confirmation: Once the conversion is complete, you will receive a confirmation message. Your Screencast-O-Matic video is now saved as an MP4 file.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Screencast-O-Matic?

A: Screencast-O-Matic is a screen recording software that allows users to capture their computer screens and create videos.

Q: Why do I need to convert my Screencast-O-Matic videos to MP4?

A: MP4 is a widely supported video format that can be easily shared and uploaded to various platforms.

Q: Can I convert multiple videos at once?

A: Yes, Screencast-O-Matic allows you to select and convert multiple videos simultaneously.

Q: Can I choose the quality of the MP4 video?

A: Yes, Screencast-O-Matic offers options to customize the video quality during the conversion process.

Conclusion

Converting your Screencast-O-Matic videos to MP4 format is a simple process that allows you to share and distribute your recordings more easily. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this article, you can quickly convert your videos and ensure compatibility with various devices and platforms. Enjoy sharing your Screencast-O-Matic creations with the world!