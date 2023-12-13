How do I save my Kaltura recordings to my computer?

How to Download Kaltura Recordings: A Step-by-Step Guide for Users

In today’s digital age, online video platforms have become an integral part of our lives. Kaltura, a leading video platform, offers a wide range of features, including the ability to record and store videos. However, many users often wonder how they can save their Kaltura recordings to their computers for offline viewing or archiving purposes. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download your Kaltura recordings effortlessly.

Step 1: Accessing Your Kaltura Account

To begin, log in to your Kaltura account using your credentials. Once logged in, navigate to the “My Media” section, where you will find all your uploaded videos and recordings.

Step 2: Selecting the Recording

Locate the recording you wish to download from the list of available media. Click on the video thumbnail or title to open the playback page.

Step 3: Downloading the Recording

On the playback page, you will find a toolbar below the video player. Look for the “Download” button, usually represented an arrow pointing downwards. Click on this button to initiate the download process.

Step 4: Choosing the Download Format

After clicking the “Download” button, a drop-down menu will appear, offering various download options. Select the desired format for your recording, such as MP4 or FLV. The availability of formats may vary depending on your account settings and the original recording format.

Step 5: Saving the Recording

Once you have chosen the format, a dialog box will appear, prompting you to save the file to your computer. Select the desired location on your computer and click “Save” to start the download. The time taken to complete the download will depend on the size of the recording and your internet connection speed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I download recordings from Kaltura if I am not the owner?

A: No, downloading recordings from Kaltura is only possible if you are the owner or have been granted permission the owner.

Q: Are there any limitations on the number of recordings I can download?

A: Generally, there are no limitations on the number of recordings you can download from Kaltura. However, it is advisable to check with your organization or institution for any specific policies or restrictions.

Q: Can I download recordings in high definition (HD) quality?

A: Yes, if the original recording was uploaded in HD quality, you can download it in the same resolution. Kaltura offers various download options, including HD formats, for optimal viewing experience.

In conclusion, downloading your Kaltura recordings is a straightforward process that allows you to access your videos offline or store them for future reference. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can effortlessly save your recordings to your computer and enjoy them at your convenience.