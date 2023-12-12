How do I save Kaltura recordings to my desktop?

How to Download Kaltura Recordings to Your Desktop: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, online video platforms have become an integral part of our lives. Kaltura, a leading video technology provider, offers a powerful solution for recording and sharing videos. However, many users often wonder how they can save their Kaltura recordings to their desktop for offline viewing or archiving purposes. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step step.

Step 1: Accessing Your Kaltura Account

To begin, open your preferred web browser and navigate to the Kaltura website. Log in to your account using your credentials. Once logged in, you will be directed to your Kaltura dashboard, where you can manage your videos.

Step 2: Locating the Recording

Next, locate the recording you wish to download. You can either search for it using the search bar or browse through your video library. Once you find the desired recording, click on it to open the video player.

Step 3: Downloading the Recording

Within the video player, you will find a set of options below the video. Look for the download icon, usually represented an arrow pointing downwards. Click on this icon to initiate the download process.

Step 4: Choosing the Download Format

After clicking the download icon, a menu will appear, offering various download options. Select the format that suits your needs. Kaltura typically provides options such as MP4, FLV, or WMV. Choose the format that is compatible with your device and click on it.

Step 5: Saving the Recording

Once you have selected the desired format, a dialog box will appear, asking you to choose a location on your desktop to save the recording. Browse through your folders and select the desired location. Finally, click on the “Save” button to initiate the download.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I download any Kaltura recording?

A: The ability to download recordings depends on the settings configured the video owner. Some recordings may not be available for download due to copyright restrictions or privacy concerns.

Q: Can I download multiple recordings at once?

A: Unfortunately, Kaltura does not currently offer a bulk download feature. You will need to download each recording individually.

Q: Are there any limitations on the download file size?

A: Kaltura imposes a maximum file size limit for downloads, typically around 2GB. If your recording exceeds this limit, you may need to consider alternative methods for downloading or splitting the file into smaller parts.

In conclusion, downloading Kaltura recordings to your desktop is a straightforward process that allows you to access your videos offline. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can easily save your recordings and enjoy them at your convenience.