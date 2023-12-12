How do I save and upload Kaltura?

How to Save and Upload Kaltura: A Step-by-Step Guide for Users

Kaltura, a leading video platform, has become increasingly popular among individuals and organizations for its seamless video management and sharing capabilities. Whether you are a student, educator, or content creator, knowing how to save and upload your videos on Kaltura is essential. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to save and upload your videos using Kaltura.

Step 1: Saving Your Video

Before you can upload your video to Kaltura, you need to ensure that it is saved in a compatible format. Kaltura supports a wide range of video file formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV. If your video is not in one of these formats, you may need to convert it using a video conversion tool.

Step 2: Accessing Kaltura

To upload your video, you first need to access the Kaltura platform. This can be done logging into your Kaltura account through your web browser. If you do not have an account, you can create one signing up on the Kaltura website.

Step 3: Uploading Your Video

Once you are logged in, locate the “Upload” button on the Kaltura platform. Click on it to open the upload interface. Here, you can either drag and drop your video file or browse your computer to select the file manually. Kaltura will then begin uploading your video to its servers.

Step 4: Adding Metadata

While your video is being uploaded, you can add metadata to enhance its discoverability. Metadata includes information such as the title, description, tags, and categories of your video. This will help users find your video easily when searching within the Kaltura platform.

Step 5: Publishing Your Video

Once your video has finished uploading, you can choose whether to publish it immediately or keep it private. If you want to share your video with others, select the appropriate privacy settings and click on the “Publish” button. Your video will then be available for viewing others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Kaltura?

A: Kaltura is a video platform that allows users to upload, manage, and share videos online.

Q: What file formats does Kaltura support?

A: Kaltura supports a wide range of video file formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV.

Q: Can I upload multiple videos at once?

A: Yes, Kaltura allows you to upload multiple videos simultaneously selecting multiple files during the upload process.

Q: Can I edit my videos on Kaltura?

A: Yes, Kaltura provides basic video editing tools that allow you to trim, crop, and add captions to your videos.

Q: Is there a limit to the size of videos I can upload on Kaltura?

A: The maximum file size you can upload on Kaltura depends on your account type and the settings configured your organization.