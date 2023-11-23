How do I reset Amazon Prime on my LG TV?

If you’re experiencing issues with Amazon Prime on your LG TV, a reset might be the solution you need. Resetting the app can help resolve common problems such as freezing, buffering, or login issues. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to reset Amazon Prime on your LG TV.

1. Access the settings menu: Start turning on your LG TV and pressing the “Settings” button on your remote control. This will open the settings menu, where you can make various adjustments to your TV’s configuration.

2. Select the “All Settings” option: Within the settings menu, navigate to the “All Settings” option. This will give you access to a wide range of settings and options for your LG TV.

3. Choose “General” settings: Once you’re in the “All Settings” menu, scroll down and select the “General” option. This will open a submenu with additional settings related to your TV’s general configuration.

4. Reset the Amazon Prime app: Within the “General” settings, locate and select the “Reset to Initial Settings” option. This will prompt a confirmation message asking if you want to reset the TV to its factory default settings. Confirm the reset to proceed.

5. Reinstall Amazon Prime: After the reset is complete, you’ll need to reinstall the Amazon Prime app on your LG TV. To do this, navigate to the LG Content Store on your TV and search for the Amazon Prime app. Once you find it, select “Install” to download and install the app on your TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will resetting Amazon Prime delete my account information?

A: No, resetting the app will not delete your account information. It will only reset the app’s settings and configuration.

Q: Do I need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to use the app on my LG TV?

A: Yes, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription to access the content on the Amazon Prime app.

Q: Will resetting the app delete my downloaded content?

A: Yes, resetting the app will delete any downloaded content. However, you can always re-download it after the reset.

Q: What should I do if resetting the app doesn’t solve the issue?

A: If resetting the app doesn’t resolve the problem, you can try other troubleshooting steps such as updating the TV’s firmware, checking your internet connection, or contacting LG customer support for further assistance.

Resetting Amazon Prime on your LG TV can often fix common issues and improve the app’s performance. By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite Amazon Prime content seamlessly on your LG TV once again.