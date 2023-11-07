How do I redeem my 6 months free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers, providing a complimentary six-month subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new Apple device. This offer has generated a lot of buzz among Apple enthusiasts, but many are left wondering how to redeem this fantastic deal. Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming your six months of free Apple TV+.

Step 1: Purchase an eligible Apple device

To qualify for this offer, you must purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac from Apple or an authorized reseller. Make sure to keep your purchase receipt handy, as you will need it during the redemption process.

Step 2: Set up your new device

Once you have your new Apple device in hand, follow the setup instructions to get it up and running. Ensure that you are signed in with your Apple ID, as this is crucial for redeeming the Apple TV+ offer.

Step 3: Open the Apple TV app

Locate the Apple TV app on your device and open it. If you don’t have the app installed, you can download it from the App Store. The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

Step 4: Look for the offer

Upon opening the Apple TV app, you should see a promotional banner offering you six months of free Apple TV+. Tap on this banner to proceed with the redemption process.

Step 5: Redeem your offer

Follow the on-screen instructions to redeem your six months of free Apple TV+. You may be asked to sign in with your Apple ID and password, and in some cases, you might need to enter a redemption code. If prompted, enter the code provided on your purchase receipt.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I redeem the offer if I already have an Apple TV+ subscription?

A: Yes, even if you are an existing Apple TV+ subscriber, you can still take advantage of this offer. The six months of free Apple TV+ will be added to your current subscription.

Q: Is the offer available worldwide?

A: Yes, this offer is available in over 100 countries and regions where Apple TV+ is accessible.

Q: When does the offer expire?

A: The offer is valid for a limited time only. Make sure to redeem it within three months of activating your new Apple device.

Q: Can I share the offer with family members?

A: Yes, the offer can be shared with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Now that you know how to redeem your six months of free Apple TV+, go ahead and enjoy a wide range of captivating shows and movies on this popular streaming platform. Happy streaming!