How do I redeem my 6 month free Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, is offering a fantastic deal for new customers – a 6-month free trial! If you’re wondering how to take advantage of this offer, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem your 6-month free Peacock subscription.

Step 1: Sign up for Peacock

To get started, visit the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. Click on the “Sign Up” button to create a new account. You’ll need to provide some basic information such as your name, email address, and password.

Step 2: Choose your plan

Peacock offers two subscription plans – Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. While the 6-month free trial is available for both plans, Peacock Premium offers additional benefits like ad-free streaming and access to exclusive content. Select the plan that suits your preferences.

Step 3: Enter your payment information

Although the 6-month free trial is indeed free, Peacock requires you to enter your payment details during the sign-up process. Rest assured, you won’t be charged until the trial period ends. If you decide to cancel before the trial expires, you won’t incur any charges.

Step 4: Start enjoying Peacock

Once you’ve completed the sign-up process, you’re all set to start streaming your favorite shows and movies on Peacock. Browse through the extensive library of content and discover new titles across various genres. With Peacock, you’ll have access to a wide range of popular TV series, movies, live sports, and much more.

FAQ:

Q: Can I redeem the 6-month free Peacock trial if I’m an existing subscriber?

A: Unfortunately, this offer is only available for new customers. If you’re already a Peacock subscriber, you won’t be eligible for the 6-month free trial.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the trial period ends?

A: Absolutely! You can cancel your Peacock subscription at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens after the 6-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically convert to the plan you selected during sign-up. If you chose Peacock Premium, you’ll continue to enjoy all the benefits of that plan. If you opted for Peacock Free, you’ll still have access to a limited selection of content supported ads.

Q: Can I redeem the 6-month free trial on any device?

A: Yes, you can redeem the 6-month free trial on any device that supports the Peacock app, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy 6 months of free streaming on Peacock. Sign up today and start exploring the vast world of entertainment that awaits you!