How do I redeem my 6 month free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a 6-month free subscription to Apple TV+. This exclusive deal allows users to enjoy a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries on the Apple TV app. If you’re wondering how to redeem this fantastic offer, we’ve got you covered.

To avail of the 6-month free Apple TV+ subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure you have an eligible device: The offer is available to customers who have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac after September 10, 2019. Make sure your device falls within this timeframe.

2. Update your device: Ensure that your device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. You can check for updates in the settings of your device.

3. Open the Apple TV app: Launch the Apple TV app on your eligible device. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it from the App Store.

4. Look for the offer notification: Once you open the Apple TV app, a promotional offer should appear on the main screen. It will prompt you to start your 6-month free trial. If you don’t see the offer, make sure you are signed in with your Apple ID and that your device is eligible.

5. Redeem the offer: Click on the offer notification and follow the on-screen instructions to redeem your 6-month free Apple TV+ subscription. You may be asked to confirm your Apple ID and password or enter your payment details, but rest assured, you won’t be charged during the free trial period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I redeem the offer if I purchased my device before September 10, 2019?

A: Unfortunately, the offer is only available for devices purchased after September 10, 2019.

Q: What happens after the 6-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly price. However, you can cancel anytime before the trial ends to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I share the free trial with my family members?

A: Yes, the offer can be shared with up to six family members through Family Sharing.

Q: Can I redeem the offer if I already have an Apple TV+ subscription?

A: No, the offer is only available for new subscribers. If you already have an active Apple TV+ subscription, you won’t be eligible for the free trial.

Now that you know how to redeem your 6-month free Apple TV+ subscription, sit back, relax, and enjoy the incredible content available on the Apple TV app. Happy streaming!