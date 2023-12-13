How do I recover my Kaltura video?

How to Retrieve Your Precious Kaltura Video: A Step-by-Step Guide

Have you ever experienced the frustration of losing a valuable video stored on Kaltura? Whether it’s a cherished memory, an important presentation, or a significant event, losing access to your Kaltura video can be disheartening. But fear not! We have compiled a comprehensive guide to help you recover your precious video in no time.

Step 1: Assess the Situation

Before diving into the recovery process, it’s essential to understand the reason behind the video’s disappearance. Did you accidentally delete it? Was it removed someone else? Or is it simply not appearing in your Kaltura library? Identifying the issue will help you determine the appropriate course of action.

Step 2: Check the Trash Folder

If you accidentally deleted your video, the first place to look is the trash folder. Kaltura retains deleted videos in the trash for a specific period, usually 30 days, before permanently removing them. Simply navigate to the trash folder and restore your video if it’s still there.

Step 3: Contact Kaltura Support

If your video is not in the trash folder or you suspect it was removed someone else, it’s time to reach out to Kaltura support. They have the expertise and tools to investigate the issue further and potentially recover your video. Provide them with all the necessary details, such as the video’s title, description, and the approximate date it went missing.

FAQ:

Q: What is Kaltura?

A: Kaltura is a leading video platform that enables users to upload, manage, and share videos online. It is widely used individuals, educational institutions, and businesses for various purposes.

Q: How long does Kaltura retain deleted videos?

A: Kaltura typically keeps deleted videos in the trash folder for around 30 days before permanently deleting them.

Q: Can I recover a video that was permanently deleted from Kaltura?

A: Unfortunately, once a video is permanently deleted from Kaltura, it cannot be recovered. Therefore, it is crucial to act swiftly and check the trash folder as soon as you realize a video is missing.

Q: How can I prevent future video loss on Kaltura?

A: To avoid losing videos on Kaltura, it is recommended to regularly back up your important videos to an external storage device or cloud service. Additionally, exercise caution when deleting videos and double-check before confirming the action.

By following these steps and reaching out to Kaltura support if necessary, you can increase your chances of recovering your precious video. Remember, acting promptly and providing accurate information are key to a successful retrieval.