How do I recover a Loom video?

How to Retrieve a Loom Video: A Step-by-Step Guide

Have you ever recorded an important video using Loom, only to accidentally delete it or lose access to it? Don’t panic! In this article, we will guide you through the process of recovering your precious Loom video, ensuring that you can retrieve and cherish those valuable moments once again.

Step 1: Check your Loom account

The first thing you should do is log in to your Loom account and navigate to the “My Videos” section. This is where all your recorded videos are stored. If you accidentally deleted the video, check the “Trash” folder as well. Loom retains deleted videos for 30 days, giving you a chance to recover them.

Step 2: Restore from the Trash

If you find your video in the “Trash” folder, simply select it and click on the “Restore” button. The video will be moved back to your “My Videos” section, and you can access it as before.

Step 3: Contact Loom Support

If you cannot find your video in either the “My Videos” or “Trash” folders, don’t lose hope just yet. Reach out to Loom Support for assistance. They have a dedicated team that can help you recover lost videos in certain cases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Loom?

A: Loom is a popular video messaging tool that allows users to record and share videos quickly and easily.

Q: Can I recover a video that was deleted more than 30 days ago?

A: Unfortunately, Loom only retains deleted videos for 30 days. If it has been longer than that, the video may be permanently lost.

Q: How long does it take for Loom Support to respond?

A: Loom Support typically responds within 24-48 hours. However, response times may vary depending on the volume of inquiries they receive.

Q: Can I recover a video if my Loom account is deleted?

A: No, once your Loom account is deleted, all associated videos are permanently lost. It is crucial to back up your videos or download them before deleting your account.

In conclusion, losing a Loom video can be distressing, but with the right steps and assistance, there is a good chance of recovering it. Remember to regularly back up your videos to avoid any future mishaps.