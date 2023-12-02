How do I recover a deleted video from Screencastify?

How to Retrieve a Deleted Video from Screencastify: A Step-by-Step Guide

Have you ever accidentally deleted an important video recorded with Screencastify? Don’t panic! We’ve got you covered. In this article, we will walk you through the process of recovering a deleted video from Screencastify, ensuring that your valuable content is not lost forever.

Step 1: Check the Trash Folder

When you delete a video in Screencastify, it is not immediately erased from your account. Instead, it is moved to the Trash folder, where it remains for 30 days. Start logging into your Screencastify account and navigating to the Trash folder. If you find your deleted video there, simply select it and click on the “Restore” button to recover it.

Step 2: Utilize Google Drive

Screencastify integrates seamlessly with Google Drive, allowing you to save your recordings directly to your Drive account. If you have enabled this feature, deleted videos may still be recoverable from your Google Drive’s Trash folder. Access your Google Drive, locate the Trash folder, and search for the deleted video. If found, right-click on it and select “Restore” to bring it back to your Screencastify library.

Step 3: Contact Screencastify Support

If you have exhausted the above options and still cannot find your deleted video, it’s time to reach out to Screencastify’s support team. They may be able to assist you in recovering the video from their servers. Provide them with as much information as possible, such as the date and time of the recording, to help expedite the process.

FAQ:

Q: What is Screencastify?

A: Screencastify is a popular screen recording tool that allows users to capture, edit, and share videos of their computer screens.

Q: Can I recover a video deleted more than 30 days ago?

A: Unfortunately, videos deleted more than 30 days ago are permanently removed from Screencastify’s servers and cannot be recovered.

Q: How can I prevent accidental video deletions in the future?

A: To avoid accidental deletions, consider creating backups of your important videos or enabling automatic syncing with cloud storage services like Google Drive.

Q: Are there any third-party tools available for video recovery?

A: While there are various data recovery tools available, it is recommended to contact Screencastify support first, as they have the best knowledge and access to their servers.

By following these steps and utilizing the available options, you can increase your chances of recovering a deleted video from Screencastify. Remember to act promptly and remain calm throughout the process. Good luck!