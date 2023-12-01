How do I record computer audio in Vidyard?

How to Capture Computer Audio in Vidyard: A Step-by-Step Guide

Vidyard, the popular video hosting and sharing platform, offers a range of features to enhance your video content. One such feature is the ability to record computer audio, allowing you to create engaging videos with synchronized sound. In this article, we will guide you through the process of capturing computer audio in Vidyard, ensuring that your videos are not only visually appealing but also audibly captivating.

Step 1: Access the Vidyard Recording App

To begin, open the Vidyard Recording App on your computer. This app is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems and can be downloaded from the Vidyard website.

Step 2: Select the Audio Source

Once the app is open, click on the gear icon to access the settings menu. Here, you will find the option to choose your audio source. Select the appropriate source, which could be your computer’s built-in microphone or an external microphone connected to your device.

Step 3: Enable System Audio Capture

To capture computer audio, you need to enable the system audio capture feature. In the settings menu, toggle the switch for system audio capture to the “on” position. This will allow Vidyard to record the sound playing on your computer.

Step 4: Start Recording

With the audio source and system audio capture enabled, you are now ready to start recording. Simply click on the red “Record” button in the Vidyard Recording App to begin capturing your screen and computer audio simultaneously.

FAQ:

Q: What is computer audio?

A: Computer audio refers to any sound produced your computer, including music, videos, system sounds, or any other audio playing through your device’s speakers or headphones.

Q: Why is capturing computer audio important?

A: Capturing computer audio allows you to create more engaging and informative videos. It enables you to synchronize your visuals with relevant sound, enhancing the overall viewer experience.

Q: Can I edit the recorded computer audio in Vidyard?

A: Vidyard provides basic editing capabilities, allowing you to trim and cut your videos. However, for more advanced audio editing, you may need to export the video and use dedicated video editing software.

Q: Are there any limitations to capturing computer audio in Vidyard?

A: While Vidyard’s system audio capture feature works well in most cases, it may encounter difficulties with certain applications or protected content due to copyright restrictions.

In conclusion, Vidyard’s ability to record computer audio opens up a world of possibilities for creating captivating videos. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can effortlessly capture and synchronize audio with your screen recordings, taking your video content to the next level.