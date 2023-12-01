How do I record a zoom meeting in Vidyard?

Title: Vidyard Unveils New Feature Allowing Users to Seamlessly Record Zoom Meetings

In a groundbreaking move, Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses, has introduced a new feature that enables users to effortlessly record Zoom meetings. This exciting development comes as a response to the growing demand for efficient and user-friendly video conferencing tools in today’s remote work environment.

With the integration of Zoom and Vidyard, users can now capture and save their Zoom meetings directly within the Vidyard platform. This innovative feature not only simplifies the process of recording meetings but also provides users with a centralized hub for managing and sharing their recorded content.

FAQ:

Q: What is Vidyard?

A: Vidyard is a video platform designed specifically for businesses, offering a range of tools and features to enhance video creation, hosting, and sharing.

Q: What is Zoom?

A: Zoom is a popular video conferencing software that allows users to host and join virtual meetings, webinars, and conferences.

Q: How does the Vidyard-Zoom integration work?

A: The integration allows users to record their Zoom meetings directly within the Vidyard platform, providing a seamless and streamlined experience.

Q: Can I edit the recorded Zoom meetings in Vidyard?

A: Yes, Vidyard offers a range of editing tools that allow users to trim, enhance, and customize their recorded Zoom meetings.

Q: How can I share the recorded Zoom meetings?

A: Vidyard provides various sharing options, including the ability to embed videos on websites, share links, or send videos via email.

This new feature from Vidyard not only simplifies the process of recording Zoom meetings but also enhances collaboration and productivity for businesses. By seamlessly integrating two powerful platforms, Vidyard continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative solutions for the evolving needs of remote teams.

With the ability to record and manage Zoom meetings within Vidyard, users can now easily access and share important discussions, presentations, and training sessions. This feature is particularly valuable for businesses that rely on video content for internal communication, sales enablement, and customer support.

In conclusion, Vidyard’s integration with Zoom marks a significant milestone in the realm of video conferencing and content management. By offering a seamless recording experience, Vidyard empowers businesses to capture and leverage the full potential of their Zoom meetings, ultimately driving collaboration and success in the digital era.