How do I play music on twitch but not on VOD?

Title: Twitch Streaming Guide: How to Exclude Music from VODs

Introduction:

As the popularity of Twitch streaming continues to soar, content creators often find themselves facing copyright issues when it comes to playing music during their live broadcasts. To address this concern, Twitch has implemented a feature that allows streamers to play music during their live streams without it being included in the Video on Demand (VOD) recordings. In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing music on Twitch while excluding it from your VODs.

How to Play Music on Twitch but Not on VOD:

1. Enable the “Audio Only” Mode: Twitch provides an “Audio Only” mode that allows you to stream audio content without capturing the corresponding video. To activate this mode, navigate to your Twitch dashboard, click on “Settings,” select “Channel,” and then enable the “Audio Only” option.

2. Use Royalty-Free Music: To avoid copyright issues altogether, consider using royalty-free music during your live streams. Numerous platforms offer a wide range of copyright-free music that you can use without any legal repercussions.

3. Utilize Streamlabs OBS: Streamlabs OBS is a popular streaming software that allows you to customize your stream layout and manage audio sources. By using Streamlabs OBS, you can easily separate your music audio source from the rest of your stream, ensuring it doesn’t get recorded in the VOD.

FAQs:

Q: What is VOD?

A: VOD stands for Video on Demand. It refers to the recorded version of a live stream that viewers can watch after the stream has ended.

Q: Why should I exclude music from my VODs?

A: Excluding music from VODs helps prevent copyright infringement issues, as copyrighted music may lead to your VODs being muted or even removed.

Q: Can I play copyrighted music during my live stream?

A: While Twitch allows you to play copyrighted music during your live stream, it is important to note that it may result in copyright claims or restrictions on your VODs.

In conclusion, following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy playing music during your Twitch streams while ensuring it doesn’t appear in your VODs. Remember to respect copyright laws and consider using royalty-free music to avoid any potential issues. Happy streaming!