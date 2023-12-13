How do I manually upload Kaltura video?

Title: Step-by-Step Guide: Uploading Kaltura Videos Manually

Introduction:

In today’s digital age, video content has become an integral part of our lives, whether for educational, entertainment, or business purposes. Kaltura, a leading video platform, offers a user-friendly interface for uploading and managing videos. However, if you’re new to Kaltura or prefer a more hands-on approach, manually uploading your videos can provide greater control and customization. In this article, we will guide you through the process of manually uploading videos to Kaltura.

Step 1: Accessing the Kaltura Platform

To begin, log in to your Kaltura account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account, sign up for one on the Kaltura website. Once logged in, navigate to the “My Media” tab, which will serve as your video library.

Step 2: Uploading Videos

Click on the “Upload” button, usually located at the top right corner of the page. A new window will appear, prompting you to select the video file you wish to upload from your computer. Choose the desired video and click “Open” to initiate the upload process.

Step 3: Adding Metadata

While the video uploads, you can provide essential information about your video, such as title, description, tags, and categories. This metadata helps organize and search for your videos within the Kaltura platform.

Step 4: Customizing Video Settings

Once the video is uploaded, you can further customize its settings. Kaltura offers various options, including privacy settings, captions, thumbnails, and interactive features. Adjust these settings according to your preferences.

FAQ:

Q: What is Kaltura?

A: Kaltura is a video platform that allows users to upload, manage, and share videos online.

Q: Why should I manually upload videos to Kaltura?

A: Manual uploading provides greater control and customization options for your videos.

Q: Can I upload multiple videos simultaneously?

A: Yes, Kaltura allows you to select and upload multiple videos at once.

Q: Are there any file size limitations for video uploads?

A: Kaltura supports large file uploads, but it’s recommended to compress videos for smoother processing.

In conclusion, manually uploading videos to Kaltura offers a more personalized approach to managing your video content. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can easily upload and customize your videos, ensuring they meet your specific requirements. Embrace the power of Kaltura and unleash your creativity through engaging video content.