How do I manually add antenna channels to my Roku TV?

Roku TVs have gained immense popularity for their user-friendly interface and extensive range of streaming options. However, many users are often left wondering how to manually add antenna channels to their Roku TV. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step step.

Step 1: Connect your antenna

Before you can add antenna channels to your Roku TV, ensure that your antenna is properly connected to the TV’s coaxial input. This will allow you to receive over-the-air broadcasts.

Step 2: Access the Roku TV home screen

Using your Roku TV remote, press the Home button to access the home screen. This is where you can manage all your channels and settings.

Step 3: Go to the Settings menu

On the home screen, navigate to the left side of the screen and scroll down to find the Settings option. Press the OK button on your remote to enter the Settings menu.

Step 4: Select TV inputs

Within the Settings menu, locate and select the TV inputs option. This will allow you to manage the various inputs connected to your Roku TV.

Step 5: Choose Antenna TV

Under the TV inputs menu, you will find the Antenna TV option. Select it to proceed with adding antenna channels.

Step 6: Scan for channels

Once you have selected Antenna TV, you will be presented with the option to scan for channels. Choose the scan option and allow your Roku TV to search for available channels in your area.

Step 7: Save the channels

After the scanning process is complete, your Roku TV will display a list of available channels. Review the list and select the channels you wish to save. Press the OK button to save the selected channels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are antenna channels?

Antenna channels, also known as over-the-air channels, are television channels that can be received using an antenna. These channels are broadcasted for free and do not require a cable or satellite subscription.

Q: Can I add antenna channels to my Roku TV without an antenna?

No, an antenna is required to receive over-the-air broadcasts. Without an antenna, you will not be able to add antenna channels to your Roku TV.

Q: How often should I rescan for antenna channels?

It is recommended to rescan for antenna channels periodically, especially if you have recently moved or if new channels have become available in your area. This ensures that you have access to the most up-to-date channel lineup.

In conclusion, adding antenna channels to your Roku TV is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily enjoy over-the-air broadcasts alongside your favorite streaming content.