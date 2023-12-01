How do I make my videos private on Panopto?

How to Safeguard Your Videos: A Guide to Making Your Panopto Videos Private

In today’s digital age, video content has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it’s for educational purposes, business meetings, or personal use, videos often contain sensitive information that needs to be protected. Panopto, a popular video platform, offers a range of features to ensure the privacy and security of your videos. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making your videos private on Panopto, allowing you to control who can access your valuable content.

Step 1: Sign in to your Panopto Account

To begin, log in to your Panopto account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, you can create one easily following the registration process on the Panopto website.

Step 2: Navigate to the Video Management Page

Once you’re logged in, locate the video you wish to make private. Click on the “Manage” button, which will direct you to the video management page.

Step 3: Adjust the Video’s Privacy Settings

On the video management page, you will find various settings related to your video. Look for the privacy settings section, where you can choose who can access your video. By default, videos are set to “Public,” meaning anyone with the link can view them. To make your video private, select the “Private” option.

Step 4: Customize Access Permissions

After setting your video to private, you can further customize who can view it. Panopto offers several options, such as restricting access to specific individuals or groups. You can also grant access to users who have signed in with their Panopto accounts or limit viewing to certain domains.

FAQ:

Q: What does “private” mean in Panopto?

A: When a video is set to private in Panopto, it means that only authorized individuals or groups can access and view the video. It is not publicly available to anyone with the link.

Q: Can I change the privacy settings of my videos at any time?

A: Yes, you have full control over the privacy settings of your videos on Panopto. You can change them whenever you want, allowing you to adapt to different circumstances or requirements.

Q: Can I make my videos password-protected?

A: Yes, Panopto allows you to add an extra layer of security enabling password protection for your videos. This ensures that only those with the correct password can access and view the content.

Q: Can I track who has viewed my private videos?

A: Yes, Panopto provides analytics that allow you to track viewer engagement and gain insights into who has accessed your private videos. This feature can be particularly useful for educational institutions and businesses.

By following these simple steps, you can ensure the privacy and security of your videos on Panopto. Remember to regularly review and update your privacy settings to align with your specific needs. With Panopto’s robust features, you can confidently share your videos with the right audience while keeping sensitive information protected.