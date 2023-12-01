How do I make my Panopto video public?

How to Share Your Panopto Video with the World: A Step-by-Step Guide

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a seamless way to create, manage, and share video content. Whether you’re a teacher looking to share a lecture with your students or a business professional wanting to showcase a presentation, Panopto makes it easy to make your videos public. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making your Panopto video accessible to a wider audience.

Step 1: Sign in to your Panopto Account

To get started, log in to your Panopto account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, sign up for one on the Panopto website.

Step 2: Locate the Video You Want to Make Public

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the video you wish to share. You can find your videos in the “My Folder” section or using the search bar.

Step 3: Edit the Video Settings

Click on the video you want to make public, and then select the “Settings” option. In the settings menu, you will find various options to customize your video’s accessibility.

Step 4: Set the Video to Public

Under the “Access” tab, you will see a dropdown menu labeled “Who can view this folder?” Select the option that says “Anyone at your organization” or “Anyone with the link” to make your video public.

Step 5: Save and Share

After selecting the appropriate access level, click on the “Save” button to save your changes. You can now share the video copying the link provided or embedding it on a website or blog.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does “public” mean in Panopto?

A: When a video is set to “public” in Panopto, it means that anyone with the link or anyone within your organization can view the video without requiring any additional permissions.

Q: Can I make only certain parts of my video public?

A: Yes, Panopto allows you to set specific start and end times for your video, making it possible to share only selected portions publicly while keeping the rest private.

Q: Can I change the accessibility settings of my video later?

A: Absolutely! You can always go back to the video settings and modify the accessibility options as per your requirements.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of public videos I can have?

A: Panopto does not impose any restrictions on the number of videos you can make public. You can share as many videos as you want with your desired audience.

Now that you know how to make your Panopto video public, you can easily share your valuable content with a wider audience. Whether it’s for educational purposes or professional presentations, Panopto provides a user-friendly platform to showcase your videos to the world.