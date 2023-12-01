How do I make my Panopto recording public?

How to Share Your Panopto Recording with the World: A Step-by-Step Guide

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a seamless way to record, manage, and share videos. Whether you’re a professor looking to make your lecture accessible to a wider audience or a business professional wanting to share a training session with colleagues, Panopto has got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making your Panopto recording public, allowing anyone to access and view your content.

Step 1: Log in to your Panopto Account

To get started, log in to your Panopto account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, sign up for one on the Panopto website.

Step 2: Select the Recording

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the recording you wish to make public. Click on the recording to open it.

Step 3: Edit the Recording Settings

In the recording’s settings menu, locate the “Access” tab. Here, you can control who can view your recording. To make it public, select the option that allows “Anyone with the link” to access the recording.

Step 4: Save and Share

After adjusting the access settings, save your changes. Panopto will generate a unique URL for your recording. Copy this link and share it with your desired audience via email, social media, or any other preferred method.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does it mean to make a Panopto recording public?

A: Making a Panopto recording public means allowing anyone with the link to access and view the recording, regardless of whether they have a Panopto account or not.

Q: Can I change the access settings of my recording later?

A: Yes, you can modify the access settings of your recording at any time. Simply follow the same steps outlined above and adjust the settings accordingly.

Q: Will making my Panopto recording public affect its privacy?

A: Yes, making your recording public means it will be accessible to anyone with the link. If privacy is a concern, consider restricting access to specific individuals or groups instead.

Q: Can I track who views my public Panopto recording?

A: Yes, Panopto provides analytics that allow you to track viewer engagement, including who has viewed your recording and for how long.

Sharing your Panopto recording with the world has never been easier. By following these simple steps, you can make your valuable content accessible to a wider audience, fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration. So go ahead, make your Panopto recording public and let your ideas reach new horizons.