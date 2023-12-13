How do I make my Kaltura video not private?

How to Change the Privacy Settings of Your Kaltura Video

Are you struggling to make your Kaltura video accessible to a wider audience? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the privacy settings of your Kaltura video, allowing you to share it with the world.

Step 1: Log in to Your Kaltura Account

To begin, log in to your Kaltura account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, you can easily create one following the registration process on the Kaltura website.

Step 2: Locate Your Video

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the “My Media” section, where you will find a list of all your uploaded videos. Locate the video you want to make public and click on it to access its settings.

Step 3: Edit the Privacy Settings

Within the video settings, you will find an option to change the privacy settings. By default, Kaltura videos are set to “Private,” which means only you can access them. To make your video public, select the “Public” or “Unlisted” option, depending on your preference.

Step 4: Save Changes

After selecting the desired privacy setting, don’t forget to save your changes. This will update the video’s privacy settings and make it accessible to the audience you’ve chosen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does “Public” mean in Kaltura?

A: When you set a Kaltura video as “Public,” it means that anyone can access and view the video without any restrictions. It can be shared with anyone, including those who don’t have a Kaltura account.

Q: What is the difference between “Public” and “Unlisted”?

A: While both options allow anyone to view the video, the main difference lies in discoverability. A “Public” video can be found through search engines and Kaltura’s public video gallery, while an “Unlisted” video can only be accessed if you share the direct link with someone.

Q: Can I change the privacy settings of my video at any time?

A: Yes, you can change the privacy settings of your Kaltura video at any time. Simply follow the steps mentioned above and modify the settings according to your preference.

Now that you know how to change the privacy settings of your Kaltura video, you can confidently share your content with a wider audience. Remember to consider your desired level of accessibility and choose the privacy setting that best suits your needs. Happy sharing!