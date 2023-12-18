How do I link my ESPN+ account to ESPN?

How to Connect Your ESPN+ Account to ESPN: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re an avid sports fan, chances are you’ve heard of ESPN and its streaming service, ESPN+. With ESPN+, you can access a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content. However, some users may find it confusing to link their ESPN+ account to their ESPN profile. In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to connect your ESPN+ account to ESPN seamlessly.

Step 1: Sign in to Your ESPN Account

To begin the linking process, visit the ESPN website and sign in to your existing ESPN account. If you don’t have an account yet, you can easily create one clicking on the “Sign Up” button.

Step 2: Navigate to the ESPN+ Tab

Once you’re signed in, locate the ESPN+ tab on the top navigation bar of the ESPN website. Click on it to proceed.

Step 3: Link Your ESPN+ Account

On the ESPN+ page, you’ll find an option to link your ESPN+ account. Click on it, and you’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter Your ESPN+ Account Details

On the new page, you’ll be prompted to enter your ESPN+ account details. Fill in the required information, including your ESPN+ username and password. If you don’t have an ESPN+ account yet, you can sign up for one at this stage.

Step 5: Confirm the Linkage

After entering your ESPN+ account details, click on the “Link Account” button to finalize the process. You’ll receive a confirmation message indicating that your ESPN+ account has been successfully linked to your ESPN profile.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is ESPN+?

A: ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN. It provides access to live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content that are not available on the regular ESPN channels.

Q: Can I link my ESPN+ account to multiple ESPN profiles?

A: No, currently, you can only link your ESPN+ account to one ESPN profile.

Q: Is there an additional cost to link my ESPN+ account to ESPN?

A: No, linking your ESPN+ account to ESPN is free of charge. However, please note that ESPN+ itself requires a subscription fee.

Q: Can I watch ESPN+ content on the ESPN app after linking my accounts?

A: Yes, once you’ve successfully linked your ESPN+ account to ESPN, you can access ESPN+ content through the ESPN app as well.

By following these simple steps, you can easily link your ESPN+ account to ESPN and enjoy a seamless sports streaming experience. Stay updated with your favorite teams, catch live games, and delve into exclusive sports content with ease.