How do I link my Amazon Prime account to Roku?

If you are a proud owner of a Roku streaming device and an Amazon Prime member, you might be wondering how to link your Amazon Prime account to your Roku device. Well, fret not! We have got you covered with a step-by-step guide to help you seamlessly connect these two entertainment powerhouses.

Firstly, let’s understand what Roku and Amazon Prime are. Roku is a popular streaming device that allows you to access a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, on your television. On the other hand, Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered Amazon that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.

To link your Amazon Prime account to your Roku device, follow these simple steps:

1. Set up your Roku device: If you haven’t already, connect your Roku device to your television and complete the initial setup process. Ensure that your Roku device is connected to the internet.

2. Access the Roku Channel Store: Using your Roku remote, navigate to the Roku home screen and select “Streaming Channels” from the menu. This will take you to the Roku Channel Store.

3. Search for the Amazon Prime Video channel: In the Roku Channel Store, use the search function to find the Amazon Prime Video channel. Once you locate it, select it and choose “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

4. Launch the Amazon Prime Video channel: After the installation is complete, go back to the Roku home screen and find the Amazon Prime Video channel. Select it to launch the app.

5. Sign in to your Amazon Prime account: On the Amazon Prime Video channel, you will be prompted to sign in with your Amazon Prime account credentials. Enter your email address and password associated with your Amazon Prime membership.

6. Link your Roku device: Once you have signed in, you will see a code displayed on your TV screen. Using a computer or mobile device, visit the Amazon website and navigate to the “Manage Your Content and Devices” page. Select the “Devices” tab and click on “Add Device.” Enter the code displayed on your TV screen to link your Roku device to your Amazon Prime account.

Congratulations! You have successfully linked your Amazon Prime account to your Roku device. Now you can enjoy a plethora of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content available on Amazon Prime Video directly on your television.

FAQ:

Q: Can I link multiple Roku devices to my Amazon Prime account?

A: Yes, you can link multiple Roku devices to your Amazon Prime account. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above for each Roku device.

Q: Do I need a separate subscription for Amazon Prime Video on Roku?

A: No, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership, you can access Amazon Prime Video on your Roku device at no additional cost.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Amazon Prime Video through Roku?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers live TV channels as part of their service. You can access these channels through the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku device.

In conclusion, linking your Amazon Prime account to your Roku device is a straightforward process that allows you to enjoy a vast array of entertainment options on your television. Follow the steps mentioned above, and you’ll be streaming your favorite Amazon Prime content in no time!