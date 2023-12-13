How do I link directly to Wistia video?

Title: Simplifying Video Sharing: A Step-by-Step Guide to Directly Linking Wistia Videos

Introduction:

In today’s digital age, video content has become an integral part of our lives, whether for entertainment, education, or business purposes. Wistia, a popular video hosting platform, offers a seamless way to share and embed videos. However, many users often wonder how to link directly to a Wistia video. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide to help you effortlessly share your Wistia videos with others.

Step 1: Accessing the Video:

To begin, log in to your Wistia account and navigate to the video you wish to share. Once you’ve located the video, click on it to open the video details page.

Step 2: Obtaining the Direct Link:

On the video details page, scroll down until you find the “Share & Embed” section. Here, you will see various sharing options. To obtain the direct link, click on the “Copy Link” button. This will automatically copy the link to your clipboard.

Step 3: Sharing the Link:

Now that you have the direct link, you can share it with others through various channels such as email, social media, or messaging apps. Simply paste the link into the desired platform and send it to your intended audience.

FAQ:

Q: What is a direct link?

A: A direct link is a URL that leads directly to a specific webpage or content without any intermediary steps.

Q: Can I customize the direct link?

A: Yes, Wistia allows you to customize the direct link adding a unique slug to the end of the URL. This can be done in the “Customize” section of the video details page.

Q: Can I embed the video instead of sharing the direct link?

A: Absolutely! Wistia provides an embed code that allows you to seamlessly integrate the video into websites, blogs, or other online platforms.

In conclusion, sharing Wistia videos through direct links is a simple and efficient way to distribute your content. By following the steps outlined above, you can effortlessly share your videos with others, whether for personal or professional purposes. So go ahead, start sharing your Wistia videos with the world!