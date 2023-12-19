How do I know if my Sony TV is Android or Google?

Is Your Sony TV Android or Google? Here’s How to Find Out

If you own a Sony TV, you may be wondering whether it runs on Android or Google. With the increasing popularity of smart TVs, it’s important to know which operating system your television is using to ensure you have access to the features and apps you desire. In this article, we will guide you on how to determine whether your Sony TV is powered Android or Google.

How to Check if Your Sony TV is Android or Google:

1. Check the TV’s user manual: The easiest way to find out the operating system of your Sony TV is referring to the user manual that came with your television. Look for any mention of Android TV or Google TV in the specifications or features section.

2. Check the TV’s settings: Navigate to the settings menu on your Sony TV. Look for an option labeled “About” or “System Information.” Within this section, you should find information about the operating system. If it mentions Android TV, then your TV is running on Android. If it mentions Google TV, then your TV is powered Google.

3. Look for the Google Play Store: Android TV comes with the Google Play Store, which allows you to download and install various apps and games. If you can find the Google Play Store app on your Sony TV, it means your television is running on Android.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is Android TV?

A: Android TV is a smart TV platform developed Google. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services.

Q: What is Google TV?

A: Google TV is a newer version of Android TV that offers an enhanced user experience with personalized recommendations and a revamped interface.

Q: Can I upgrade my Sony TV from Google TV to Android TV?

A: Unfortunately, it is not possible to upgrade your Sony TV from Google TV to Android TV as they are different operating systems.

Knowing whether your Sony TV is Android or Google can help you make the most of your television’s capabilities. Whether you prefer the extensive app library of Android TV or the personalized recommendations of Google TV, understanding your TV’s operating system will ensure you have the best entertainment experience.