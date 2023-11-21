How do I know if my Apple TV is 3rd or 4th generation?

If you are a proud owner of an Apple TV, you may have wondered at some point whether your device is a 3rd or 4th generation model. With Apple regularly updating its products, it can be confusing to determine which version you have. However, fear not, as we have compiled a guide to help you identify the generation of your Apple TV.

Identifying the generation:

To determine whether your Apple TV is a 3rd or 4th generation, you can follow these simple steps:

1. Check the physical appearance: The 3rd generation Apple TV is a small, black, rectangular box measuring approximately 3.9 x 3.9 inches. On the other hand, the 4th generation Apple TV is slightly larger, measuring around 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4 inches and is available in black or white.

2. Look for the model number: Flip your Apple TV and locate the model number on the bottom. The 3rd generation model number is A1427 or A1469, while the 4th generation model number is A1625.

3. Check the remote: The 3rd generation Apple TV comes with a silver aluminum remote, while the 4th generation model includes a black touch-sensitive remote with a glass touchpad.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I use the same apps on both 3rd and 4th generation Apple TVs?

A: No, the 3rd generation Apple TV does not support the App Store, so you cannot download and use apps like you can on the 4th generation and later models.

Q: Can I upgrade my 3rd generation Apple TV to the latest version?

A: No, Apple only provides software updates for the 4th generation and later models. The 3rd generation Apple TV is no longer supported.

Q: Are there any major differences between the 3rd and 4th generation Apple TVs?

A: Yes, the 4th generation Apple TV introduced a new operating system (tvOS), an App Store, Siri integration, and a touch-sensitive remote with voice control capabilities. These features are not available on the 3rd generation model.

In conclusion, identifying whether your Apple TV is a 3rd or 4th generation can be done examining its physical appearance, model number, and the type of remote it comes with. By following these steps, you can easily determine which generation of Apple TV you own and enjoy all the features and capabilities it offers.