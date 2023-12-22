How do I install CBS app?

How to Install the CBS App: A Step-by-Step Guide for Easy Access to Your Favorite Shows

Are you a fan of popular CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” or “Survivor”? If so, you might be wondering how to install the CBS app on your device to conveniently stream your favorite shows anytime, anywhere. Look no further! In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to install the CBS app and answer some frequently asked questions to ensure a smooth installation process.

Step 1: Determine Compatibility

Before diving into the installation process, it’s important to ensure that your device is compatible with the CBS app. The CBS app is available for various platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more. Check the app store or CBS website to confirm compatibility with your device.

Step 2: Visit the App Store

Once you’ve confirmed compatibility, head to your device’s app store. For iOS users, this would be the Apple App Store, while Android users can find it on the Google Play Store. Roku users can access the Roku Channel Store, and so on. Search for “CBS” in the app store’s search bar.

Step 3: Download and Install

Once you’ve located the CBS app in the app store, click on the “Download” or “Install” button. The app will begin downloading and installing automatically. Ensure you have a stable internet connection to avoid any interruptions during the process.

Step 4: Launch and Sign In

After the installation is complete, locate the CBS app on your device’s home screen or app drawer and launch it. You will be prompted to sign in using your CBS All Access account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one directly within the app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the CBS app free to download?

A: Yes, the CBS app is free to download. However, some content may require a CBS All Access subscription.

Q: Can I watch live TV on the CBS app?

A: Yes, the CBS app allows you to stream live TV in select markets. Check the app for availability in your area.

Q: Can I download episodes to watch offline?

A: Yes, CBS All Access subscribers can download episodes to watch offline on their mobile devices.

Q: Can I access the CBS app outside of the United States?

A: The CBS app is primarily available for users within the United States. However, CBS All Access subscribers can access content in Canada as well.

Now that you have a clear guide on how to install the CBS app, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows with ease. Happy streaming!