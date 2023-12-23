How do I get Univision now?

How to Access Univision Now: A Step-by-Step Guide for Spanish-Language Content Enthusiasts

If you’re a fan of Spanish-language television and want to stay up-to-date with the latest shows, news, and sports, Univision Now is the perfect streaming service for you. With a wide range of content catering to the Hispanic community, Univision Now offers a convenient way to access your favorite programs anytime, anywhere. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting Univision Now, ensuring you never miss a moment of your preferred Spanish-language entertainment.

Step 1: Choose Your Device

Univision Now is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Apple TV. Determine which device you prefer to use for streaming and ensure it is compatible with the Univision Now app.

Step 2: Download the App

Visit the app store on your chosen device and search for “Univision Now.” Download and install the app onto your device. The app is free to download, but a subscription is required to access the content.

Step 3: Sign Up for a Subscription

Launch the Univision Now app and sign up for a subscription. You can choose between two subscription options: a monthly plan or an annual plan. Select the plan that suits your preferences and budget. Provide the necessary information and payment details to complete the subscription process.

Step 4: Enjoy the Content

Once you have subscribed to Univision Now, you can start enjoying the vast array of Spanish-language content available. From popular telenovelas to live sports events and news broadcasts, Univision Now offers a comprehensive selection of programming to cater to all tastes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Univision Now cost?

A: Univision Now offers two subscription options: a monthly plan for $9.99 per month or an annual plan for $107.99 per year.

Q: Can I watch Univision Now for free?

A: While the app is free to download, a subscription is required to access the content. Univision Now offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Q: Can I watch Univision Now outside the United States?

A: Currently, Univision Now is only available for streaming within the United States and its territories.

Q: Can I stream Univision Now on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream Univision Now on up to three devices simultaneously with a single subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my Univision Now subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions.

With Univision Now, accessing your favorite Spanish-language content has never been easier. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be immersed in the vibrant world of Univision programming in no time. Stay connected to the latest news, sports, and entertainment from the Hispanic community with Univision Now.