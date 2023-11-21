How do I get two months free Apple TV?

In an exciting new offer, Apple is providing customers with the opportunity to enjoy two months of Apple TV for free. This limited-time promotion allows users to access a wide range of exclusive content, including original shows, movies, and documentaries, without any subscription fees for the first two months. Here’s everything you need to know about this fantastic deal.

How can I avail this offer?

To take advantage of this offer, all you need is a compatible Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Simply download the Apple TV app from the App Store and sign in with your Apple ID. Once you’ve signed in, you’ll be prompted to start your free trial, which will automatically grant you two months of complimentary access to Apple TV.

What can I watch on Apple TV?

Apple TV offers a diverse range of content, catering to various interests and genres. From critically acclaimed original series like “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” to blockbuster movies and thought-provoking documentaries, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, Apple TV also provides access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, allowing you to enjoy all your favorite shows and movies in one place.

Can I cancel my subscription before the free trial ends?

Absolutely! If you decide that Apple TV isn’t for you, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the two-month free trial period. By doing so, you won’t be charged anything, and your access to Apple TV content will end once the trial period concludes.

What happens after the free trial ends?

Once the two-month free trial ends, your subscription to Apple TV will automatically renew, and you will be charged the standard monthly fee. However, if you wish to discontinue your subscription, make sure to cancel it before the trial period expires to avoid any charges.

Is this offer available worldwide?

Yes, this offer is available to customers worldwide. However, it’s important to note that the availability of certain content may vary depending on your location.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy two months of Apple TV for free. Download the Apple TV app today and immerse yourself in a world of captivating entertainment.