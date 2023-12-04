How do I get to the last channel on FuboTV?

How to Navigate to the Last Channel on FuboTV: A Step-by-Step Guide

FuboTV has become a popular choice for streaming live TV, offering a wide range of channels and on-demand content. However, finding the last channel you watched or switching to the last channel you were on can sometimes be a bit tricky. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting to the last channel on FuboTV, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite shows or live events.

Step 1: Launch the FuboTV App

Open the FuboTV app on your preferred device, whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device.

Step 2: Access the Guide

Once you’re in the app, locate and select the “Guide” option. This will typically be represented an icon resembling a calendar or TV guide.

Step 3: Scroll to the Right

In the guide, you will see a list of channels available on FuboTV. Scroll to the right until you reach the last channel in the lineup. This may take a few swipes or clicks, depending on the device you’re using.

Step 4: Select the Last Channel

Once you’ve reached the last channel, click or tap on it to start streaming. You will now be able to enjoy the content on the last channel you watched.

FAQ:

Q: What is FuboTV?

A: FuboTV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and DVR capabilities. It is known for its extensive sports coverage but also includes a variety of entertainment, news, and lifestyle channels.

Q: Why would I want to go back to the last channel?

A: Going back to the last channel allows you to resume watching a show or live event that you may have switched away from. It saves you the hassle of manually searching for the channel again.

Q: Can I use this method on any device?

A: Yes, the steps mentioned above can be applied to any device that supports the FuboTV app, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Q: Is there a shortcut to go directly to the last channel?

A: Unfortunately, FuboTV does not currently offer a direct shortcut to the last channel. Following the steps outlined in this guide is the most efficient way to get back to the last channel you watched.

By following these simple steps, you can easily navigate to the last channel on FuboTV and continue enjoying your favorite content without any hassle. Whether you’re catching up on the latest sports action or binge-watching your favorite shows, FuboTV ensures you never miss a beat.