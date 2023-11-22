How do I get the cheapest Peacock premium?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including TV shows, movies, and live sports. While Peacock offers a free version with limited access to its library, many users are interested in upgrading to the premium version for a more comprehensive streaming experience. If you’re looking to get the cheapest Peacock premium, here are some tips to help you save money while enjoying your favorite shows and movies.

1. Choose the right plan: Peacock offers two premium plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. The former costs $4.99 per month and includes ads, while the latter costs $9.99 per month and provides an ad-free experience. If you don’t mind occasional ads, opting for Peacock Premium can save you a few bucks.

2. Look for discounts: Keep an eye out for promotional offers and discounts. Peacock often runs special deals, especially during holidays or major events. These discounts can help you get the premium version at a reduced price or even for free.

3. Bundle with other services: Peacock is available as part of various bundle packages. For example, if you’re an Xfinity Internet customer, you may be eligible for Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Similarly, some wireless carriers and cable providers offer Peacock as part of their packages. Check with your service provider to see if they offer any bundle deals.

FAQ:

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and live sports.

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is the paid version of Peacock that provides access to a larger library of content and additional features.

Q: How much does Peacock Premium cost?

A: Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Q: Can I get Peacock Premium for free?

A: While Peacock offers a free version, you can often find promotional offers or bundle deals that allow you to access Peacock Premium for free or at a reduced price.

Q: How can I save money on Peacock Premium?

A: To get the cheapest Peacock Premium, choose the right plan, look for discounts, and consider bundling with other services.

By following these tips and keeping an eye out for special offers, you can enjoy the premium version of Peacock without breaking the bank. Happy streaming!