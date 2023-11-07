How do I get the 30-day free trial for Apple TV?

Apple TV, the popular streaming service offered tech giant Apple, has gained immense popularity for its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. If you’re interested in exploring what Apple TV has to offer, you’ll be pleased to know that they offer a 30-day free trial to new subscribers. Here’s how you can get started:

1. Visit the Apple TV website: Head over to the official Apple TV website using your preferred web browser.

2. Click on the “Try it free” button: Look for the prominent “Try it free” button on the website’s homepage and click on it. This will initiate the sign-up process for the free trial.

3. Sign in with your Apple ID: If you already have an Apple ID, sign in using your credentials. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to create an Apple ID before proceeding.

4. Choose your subscription plan: Apple TV offers a variety of subscription plans, including a monthly plan and an annual plan. During the sign-up process, you’ll be prompted to select the plan that suits your preferences.

5. Confirm your subscription: After selecting your preferred plan, you’ll need to confirm your subscription. At this stage, you won’t be charged for the first 30 days.

6. Enjoy your free trial: Once you’ve completed the sign-up process, you can start exploring the vast collection of content available on Apple TV. From blockbuster movies to critically acclaimed TV shows, there’s something for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my free trial before it ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your free trial at any time during the 30-day period to avoid being charged.

Q: What happens after the free trial ends?

A: If you don’t cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you’ll be automatically charged for the selected plan.

Q: Can I share my free trial with others?

A: No, the free trial is limited to one per Apple ID and is non-transferable.

Q: Can I access Apple TV on all my devices?

A: Yes, Apple TV is available on various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and select smart TVs.

Q: Is an internet connection required to use Apple TV?

A: Yes, a stable internet connection is necessary to stream content on Apple TV.

In conclusion, getting the 30-day free trial for Apple TV is a simple process that allows you to explore the platform’s extensive content library without any financial commitment. So, why not give it a try and discover the entertainment possibilities that await you?