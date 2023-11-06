How do I get the 3 month free trial on Apple TV?

If you’re an avid fan of streaming services and looking to explore new content, you might be interested in Apple TV’s 3 month free trial. Apple TV offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content, making it an attractive option for entertainment enthusiasts. Here’s how you can get the 3 month free trial and make the most of your streaming experience.

To begin, you’ll need to have an Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. If you don’t have one, you can still access Apple TV through the web browser on a PC or Android device. Once you have the necessary device, follow these steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app: Launch the Apple TV app on your device. If you don’t have it, you can download it from the App Store.

2. Sign in with your Apple ID: If you already have an Apple ID, sign in. Otherwise, create a new Apple ID following the on-screen instructions.

3. Navigate to the Apple TV+ section: Once you’re signed in, go to the Apple TV+ section within the app. This is where you’ll find the 3 month free trial offer.

4. Start your free trial: Click on the “Start Free Trial” button and confirm your selection. You may be asked to enter your Apple ID password or use Touch ID/Face ID for authentication.

5. Enjoy Apple TV+: Congratulations! You now have access to Apple TV’s vast library of content for the next three months, completely free of charge.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my free trial before it ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your free trial at any time during the three-month period. However, if you cancel, you will lose access to Apple TV+ immediately.

Q: Will I be charged after the free trial ends?

A: Yes, after the three-month free trial, Apple TV+ will automatically renew at the standard monthly subscription price. Make sure to cancel before the trial ends if you don’t wish to continue.

Q: Can I share my free trial with others?

A: No, the free trial is limited to one per Apple ID and cannot be shared with others.

Q: Can I download content to watch offline during the free trial?

A: Yes, you can download movies and TV shows from Apple TV+ to watch offline during your free trial period.

In conclusion, getting the 3 month free trial on Apple TV is a simple process that allows you to explore a vast array of content. Just follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll be on your way to enjoying a three-month streaming extravaganza.